California Water Service and its Customers Reach 10 Straight Months of Water Savings in February

Utility Assessing Governor’s Executive Order Easing Drought Restrictions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water), together with its customers, reached water savings of 21.4% in February 2023 compared to February 2020, with 14 districts saving—some significantly—more than 15%. This marked 10 consecutive months of water savings, proving its customers are making conservation way of life, even during periods of wetter weather.

Additionally, Cal Water is reviewing the details of Governor Newsom’s Friday announcement easing water-use restrictions. The utility is currently in Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan; any changes made will be based on local water supply conditions and will need approval by the California Public Utilities Commission. Cal Water will communicate any changes to its customers. Prohibited, wasteful uses of water remain in place statewide.

“We want to thank our customers for continuing to use water wisely, rain or shine,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Beyond saving water, we are pleased that our customers understand that even though this winter has been a wet one, climate change has made our drier periods longer—so it’s important to conserve as much water as we can to better sustain us through those dry years.”

Customers can find current water restrictions, information about conservation rebates and programs, and related resources at calwater.com/conservation.

The 14 Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions are:

  • Bakersfield, saving 23.4%
  • Bear Gulch, saving 39.4%
  • Chico, saving 19.6%
  • Dominguez, saving 23.9%
  • East Los Angeles, saving 15.6%
  • Hermosa-Redondo, saving 16.1%
  • King City, saving 18.3%
  • Livermore, saving 33.0%
  • Los Altos, saving 20.3%
  • Mid-Peninsula, saving 21.1%
  • Palos Verdes, saving 31.3%
  • Selma, saving 35.2%
  • Westlake, saving 37.8%
  • Willows, saving 21.9%

Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state collectively reduced their water use by the following:

  • May: 6.5%
  • June: 11.6%
  • July: 12.4%
  • August: 12.3%
  • September: 10.6%
  • October: 12.1%
  • November: 13.6%
  • December: 16.5%
  • January: 9.5%

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts are available at drought.calwater.com/reductions.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 494,500 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

