The Standard to Acquire Life & Disability Business from Elevance Health; Companies Announce Future Distribution Partnership

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., (The Standard) and Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) today announced a definitive agreement under which The Standard will acquire the Life & Disability business from Elevance Health and enter into a product distribution partnership.

The Standard and Elevance Health are leading benefits providers with deep expertise in group benefits administration and a shared commitment to customer service. The Standard, a top group life, disability and ancillary benefit provider, was founded in 1906 and sold its first employee benefits policy in 1951, a case that remains in force today. Elevance Health is an industry leader in health solutions that serves customers through a diverse portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. Its Life & Disability unit is a respected provider of life, disability and related employee benefits.

The companies have a complementary geographic presence and a favorable concentration of business and broker relationships nationwide. The distribution agreement partners The Standard's sales team with Elevance Health's medical sales team, expanding The Standard's network and bringing a trusted life and disability partner to Elevance Health customers for group life, short term and long term disability and accidental death and dismemberment insurance products, as well as paid family leave and absence management services. The acquisition further expands The Standard’s distribution network and provides a trusted life and disability partner for Elevance Health customers.

Upon closing, The Standard will acquire Elevance Health’s life, disability, accidental death and dismemberment, absence management and paid family leave businesses. The transaction will significantly accelerate The Standard’s growth and expand the scale and competitive position of the company’s employee benefits business in the U.S. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Elevance Health served 4.8 million covered lives concentrated in 14 states.

“In researching acquisition opportunities in the group benefits space, the Elevance Health Life & Disability unit stood out as an ideal fit with our customer-first ethic and deep relationships with brokers and their employer customers,” said Dan McMillan, president and CEO of The Standard. “We look forward to welcoming the L&D employees to The Standard and to a mutually beneficial distribution partnership with Elevance Health as we move forward.”

“As a leading provider of group benefits, The Standard proved to be the ideal partner to enter into an ongoing partnership with to continue to offer our customers best-in-class benefits and services,” said Morgan Kendrick, executive vice president and president, Commercial and Specialty Health Benefits business.

“This transaction underscores The Standard’s commitment to continued growth in the group benefits marketplace,” said David Payne, vice president of Employee Benefits at The Standard. “The combined businesses will provide The Standard even greater scale and access to additional large case and national account opportunities through an ongoing partnership with Elevance Health.”

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton is acting as legal advisor to The Standard. Barclays is acting as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker is acting as legal advisor to Elevance Health.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. StanCorp Equities, Inc., member FINRA, wholesales a group annuity contract issued by Standard Insurance Company and a mutual fund trust platform for retirement plans. Standard Retirement Services, Inc., provides financial recordkeeping and plan administrative services. Investment advisory services are provided by StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., a registered investment advisor. StanCorp Equities, Inc., Standard Insurance Company, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., and StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., are subsidiaries of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and all are Oregon corporations.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005786r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005786/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.