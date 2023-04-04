ServisFirst+Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS, Financial), announces the expansion of the Correspondent Banking Division into Texas. Founded in 2011, ServisFirst Bank’s Correspondent Banking Division currently operates in 27 states for 344 correspondent bank customers. Veteran banker, Don Dickerson will serve as Senior Vice President, Correspondent Banking for the Texas region.

“We are excited to expand our Correspondent Banking Division into Texas to offer a program that will help banks offer quality products and solutions to their customers,” states Rodney Rushing, ServisFirst Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “With Don’s leadership and wide-ranging banking experience, ServisFirst will continue to provide exceptional service across the United States.”

Don Dickerson, Senior Vice President, Correspondent Banking

Don Dickerson joins the ServisFirst Bank Texas Correspondent Banking Division as Senior Vice President, Correspondent Banking with several decades of banking experience. Dickerson has been involved in local, regional, and national business developments for five banks during his career. He uses his extensive experience to identify beneficial solutions for clients and prospects seeking to improve profitability and operational efficiency.

Before joining ServisFirst Bank, Dickerson was the Senior Vice President, Managing Director for PNC Financial Services Group. Dickerson will be ServisFirst Bank’s first dedicated representative covering and living in Texas.

ServisFirst Bank is also the exclusive credit card program for the American Bankers Association.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s Correspondent Banking Division, please contact Krista Conlin at [email protected]. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

