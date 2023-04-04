Granite Wins Third Consecutive Early Talent Award from Handshake

31 minutes ago
Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been recognized, for the third consecutive year, with Handshake’s Early Talent Award (ETA) in the Architecture, Real Estate, & Construction category. This annual award program recognizes employers for best-in-class talent engagement and celebrates the top workplaces that attract Gen Z.

Granite is one of 180 winners across 16 industries. The award is based on the following criteria: brand resonance with Gen Z, engagement (unique clicks per distinct message recipient), event participation (career fair/event registrants to attendees), and relationships (reciprocal messaging between student and employer). These criteria reflect the shifting requirements to attract the best talent of Gen Z and emphasize the need for companies to be fully engaged in pursuing this talent.

“At Granite, we value the next generation of builders,” said Jessica Somers, talent acquisition manager. “This award represents our ongoing commitment to investing in early talent—through internships, training opportunities, and mentorship—to help young people launch and grow their careers.”

“It’s exciting to see our efforts recognized by Handshake for the third year in a row,” added Tim Gruber, senior vice president of human resources. “Our team does a tremendous job of fostering a best-in-class college recruitment program, which allows us to foster a more diverse, inclusive, and talented workforce.”

Visit+Handshake for more information about the ETAs and the 2023 winners.

About Handshake

Handshake is the #1 place to launch a career with no connections, experience, or luck required. Handshake’s community includes over 12 million students and young alumni around the world from 1,400 educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 290+ minority-serving institutions. The platform connects up-and-coming talent with 750,000+ employers – from Fortune 500 companies like Google and Nike to thousands of public-school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and even sports teams like the LA Dodgers. Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, New York, and London with teammates working globally.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated in 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

