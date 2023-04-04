Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, was ranked 14th in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual ranking of the best-performing community banks of 2022 between $3 billion and $10 billion in assets.

“For the second consecutive year, we are pleased to be recognized for our strong performance which includes a highly efficient business model and superb asset quality,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jerry Baack. “As the highest ranked bank based in Minnesota, this recognition further demonstrates the positive impact our team is having on clients across our Twin Cities market.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched the rankings more than a decade ago to assess the performance of banks and credit unions. Institutions are ranked based on returns, growth and efficiency, with a premium placed on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.3 billion and seven branches as of December 31, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

