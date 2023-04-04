Giordano's Selects Nogin to Deliver an Enhanced Ecommerce Experience

Nogin’s Commerce-as-a-Service Technology and Ecommerce Expertise Enables a Next-Level Experience While Supercharging Direct-to-Consumer Growth

TUSTIN, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin ( NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), is pleased to announce today that Giordano’s, the Chicago based restaurant company which pioneered the nationally recognized ‘Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza’, has selected Nogin Intelligent Commerce as its platform to amplify digital commerce results and create a superior customer journey as the company continues its passionate pursuit of customer delight across the United States.

Founded by immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio, who brought their mother's recipe for “Italian Easter Pie” from Italy to Chicago, Giordano’s is known for its authentic deep dish stuffed pizza, available across America in Giordano’s restaurants as well as directly to customers’ homes from the company’s website. Giordano’s and its world-famous pizzas have attracted a large social media presence, with hundreds of thousands of loyal and very engaged followers. Through this agreement with Nogin, Giordano’s will utilize Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology, while also leveraging Nogin’s insights and ecommerce expertise to innovate within Giordano’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel.

“For almost fifty years, Giordano’s World Famous Deep Dish Pizza has stood apart as one of the best pizzas in the country. We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Giordano’s team to take their D2C business to the next level,” said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO and CFO at Nogin. “Yorgo Koutsogiorgas and his team have built a revered brand based on an uncompromising passion for quality in everything they do. With a brand like Giordano’s which has such a dedicated following, we aim to multiply the company’s ecommerce success, offering market-leading technology along with strategic counsel to build the best customer experience possible—all while elevating D2C growth.”

“With Giordano’s existing large and loyal community of customers, our potential for growth in the ecommerce space is tremendous,” said Yorgo Koutsogiorgas, CEO of Giordano’s. “We are very excited to partner with Nogin, a company with proven next-level technology, and deep ecommerce expertise. In addition to our deep appreciation for the advanced analytics and capabilities that Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce platform provides, we also equally value Nogin’s collaborative business approach and desire to work closely with our team to drive strong results. In partnering with Nogin, our goal is to scale the Giordano’s ecommerce business while the Giordano’s team continues to prioritize what we do best, crafting and delivering to our customers one of the most-loved pizzas in America.”

About Giordano’s
Based in Chicago, Giordano's Famous Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous pizza since 1974, when founders and immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's stuffed pie recipe to Chicago. Becoming one of the originators of what is now internationally known as ‘Chicago-style Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza’, Giordano’s has been recognized as “Chicago’s Best Pizza” by NBC, CBS Chicago, New York Times, Chicago Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Eater, Home & Garden Magazine, Concierge Preferred, and more! Giordano's currently operates restaurants in the Midwest, Florida, Colorado and Nevada and is also available for shipping anywhere in the continental United States by visiting www.giordanos.com.

About Nogin
Nogin ( NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

