Lima, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp announces the appointment of Nuria Aliño Pérez and Pedro Rubio Feijóo to the Company’s Board of Directors. Credicorp’s shareholders provided strong support for each of the Company’s proposals at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting on March 27th, including the appointment of the new Board of Directors, which will hold office for the period 2023-2026. The new board members Nuria Aliño Pérez and Pedro Rubio Feijóo succeed Fernando Fort and Irzio Pinasco, both of whom decided to retire. Credicorp is deeply grateful for the time and energy Fernando Fort and Irzio Pinasco have dedicated to Credicorp through invaluable professional and personal contributions.

The new members, who further diversify Credicorp’s board and add extensive professional expertise in digital transformation within the financial services sector, fintech investing, sustainability development, and wholesale and investment banking, will offer fresh perspectives to guide collaborative decision-making. Additionally, seven existing directors were re-elected. These appointments increase female board representation to 33.3%.

The members of the Board of Credicorp, and their identification as Independent Director are:

Board Member Independent Antonio Abruña Puyol I Nuria Aliño Pérez I María Teresa Aranzábal Harreguy I Alexandre Gouvêa I Patricia Lizárraga Guthertz I Raimundo Morales Dasso Leslie Pierce Diez-Canseco Luis Romero Belismelis Pedro Rubio Feijóo

For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of

the re-elected directors, please refer to our latest 20-F filing. For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of the newly elected directors, please refer to our February 27th 2023 press release .

At the next Board meeting, which will be held on April 27th, the new Board will appoint the new Executive Chairman, Vice Chairman and determine the composition of Board committees.



Finally, for detailed information related to other decisions taken at the last Annual General Shareholders Meeting, please refer to our latest 6K filing .

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp

For further information please contact the IR team:

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.