VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set the date of its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as May 31, 2023. The record date for the Annual Meeting is April 6, 2023. The time, format and other details for the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which will be filed in both EDGAR and SEDAR systems.



As previously disclosed, the Company expects to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 on or before March 31, 2023.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture, the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing of the Company’s stockholders’ meeting and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

