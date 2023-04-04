FLEETCOR Appoints Tom Panther as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FLEETCOR+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company (“FLEETCOR”), today announced the appointment of Tom Panther as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective May 12, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to FLEETCOR. Tom is an experienced public company CFO who knows payments. He is a classically trained financial executive who can also help us run the business. We expect that he will hit the ground running,” said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR’s Chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining FLEETCOR, Tom served as the CFO at EVO Payments, Inc. (“EVO”) prior to its acquisition by Global Payments Inc. Tom was instrumental in EVO delivering strong revenue growth and significant margin expansion, as well as executing a number of key initiatives, including international M&A, debt and capital financings, and serving as a key advisor to the Board regarding the recent sale of EVO. Prior to joining EVO, Tom worked at SunTrust Banks, Inc. for nearly 20 years serving in numerous leadership roles including Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller, SVP of Corporate Finance, and Head of Capital Planning & Analysis. He began his career at Arthur Andersen, is a certified public accountant, and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond.

With Tom’s appointment, interim CFO Alissa Vickery will return to her full-time role as Chief Accounting Officer. “We’re super appreciative of Alissa stepping up to lead our finance organization over the past six months, she did a terrific job,” said Ron Clarke.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 165 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230324005384r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005384/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.