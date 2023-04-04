Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT's 1359 Broadway

%3Cb%3EEmpire+State+Realty+Trust%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that its tenant, Claims Conference – a nonprofit organization that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world – signed a long term commercial lease at 1359 Broadway for 33,803 square feet. The company, a tenant at 1359 Broadway since 2007, will relocate to new office space within ESRT’s property in Midtown Manhattan.

Located in the heart of the Broadway Office Corridor, 1359 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation and subway lines, dining, and retail. The building is fully modernized, and Claims Conference’s new space will be built with ESRT’s latest specs for IEQ and sustainability design.

"Tenants grow their businesses at ESRT, as evidenced by the 258 expansions of existing tenants by 2.5 million square feet since our 2013 IPO,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. “We are glad to see Claims Conference relocate their office space within 1359 Broadway and continue to benefit from our leadership in energy efficiency, sustainability, and indoor environmental quality.”

Jason Schwartzenberg of Savills represented Claims Conference. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Emily Chabrier, Meghan Allen, and Shay Kenney of CBRE represented the property owner. Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP was legal representation for ESRT.

More information about 1359 Broadway, and current available office space, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

