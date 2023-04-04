Following recent news articles about its financial advisors, NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) is clarifying the following:

Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the second quarter of 2017;

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG) has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022; and

Societe Generale (SocGen) has not been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO 2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "NEXT." NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

