3 Overlooked Value Creators Insiders Are Buying

These companies are brining in positive returns on their invested capital

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • These three stocks have higher ROIC than WACC and have been bought by insiders recently.
  • They are also undervalued based on GF Value.
Article's Main Image

Growth and value are two of the most common characteristics investors look for in stocks. However, not all stocks that are undervalued are achieving enough growth for their share prices to appreciate, and not all stocks that are growing are doing so in a way that creates long-term value for shareholders.

That is why one of the metrics that is placed near the top on the GuruFocus summary pages for stocks is the ratio of weighted average cost of capital (WACC) compared to return on invested capital (ROIC). The WACC represents the costs incurred to raise capital for investments, while the ROIC represents the returns the company generates on that invested capital.

Shown below is the Financial Strength box for Walmart (WMT); the WACC vs. ROIC comparison is at the bottom of this box, and as we can see, Walmart’s ROIC is higher than its WACC, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders as it grows.

1640626862461849600.png

Searching for value creators that have the potential to see their share prices recover, I used the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, to screen for stocks with higher ROIC compared to WACC that have been bought by insiders recently. In this discussion, we will take a look at three of the stocks that made it through this screen and also appear undervalued based on GF Value.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries Inc. (

MYE, Financial), a leading manufacturer of plastic, metal and rubber products, has been bought by four insiders over the past three months, including President and CEO Michael McGaugh. Its ROIC has trended higher than its WACC for the past few years, meaning it is creating value for shareholders.

1640601717718421504.png

The stock has become modestly undervalued based on its GF Value chart because the share price has not changed much despite high top- and bottom-line growth rates. Over the past three years, revenue per share has grown at an average clip of 19.1% per year, while earnings per share without non-recurring items growth has averaged 34.1% per year. The price-earnings ratio of 13.06 is significantly lower than the stock’s median historical price-earnings ratio of 24.78.

1640602141175353344.png

Myers Industries did report in its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings that it was seeing falling sales volume, and that price hikes could not keep up with inflation. These issues seem more related to the economic slowdown than the company itself, which is not surprising. Even though it has a diversified business model across many industries, Myers is still an industrial products manufacturer. Thus, it could be a promising watchlist candidate for an economic turnaround.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (

ATSG, Financial) is a holding company for aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and services companies in the U.S. The stock has seen 15 insider buys over the past three months, including from Chief Financial Officer Quint O’Turner, though several insiders bought shares in two or more transactions. The company’s ROIC is higher than its WACC, though it is cutting it pretty close.

1640607140676669440.png

Air Transport’s price-earnings ratio of 9.02 is lower than both the industry median and its own historical median, despite a three-year earnings per share without NRI growth rate of 42.6%. However, the company’s revenue per share growth rate has been much slower for the past three years at just 3.4%. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

1640608007370870784.png

As the number one company in a profitable niche that few big players are keen on, Air Transport benefits from growing economies of scale and a solid brand reputation. The company’s main business is aircraft leasing; it takes medium wide-body and narrow-body passenger aircraft and converts them for freight, with its main customers being the U.S. Department of Defense (36% of 2022 revenue) and Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) (21% of 2022 revenue). It has broad cross-selling opportunities still available via cargo and passenger airline operations, maintenance, repair, overhaul, ground support services, etc.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Inc. (

AKAM, Financial), a Massachusetts-based technology company operating a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, only had one insider buying shares over the past three months, but he bought his company’s stock a total of 24 times. That insider was the company’s CEO and co-founder, Frank Thomas Leighton. Akamai’s ROIC is consistently higher than its WACC, which implies strong long-term value creation.

1640611381852016640.png

According to the GF Value chart, Akamai is significantly undervalued. Its price-earnings ratio of 25.64 is consistent with the industry median but below the company’s own historical median price-earnings ratio. Revenue per share growth has averaged 8.6% over the past three years, though earnings per share without NRI growth has been more sluggish at a rate of 4%.

1640611886162546688.png

Akamai basically delivers, optimizes and provides cybersecurity solutions for sites and applications over the internet using the Akamai Edge Network, which is a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN improves the performance and security of a website by standing in place of a cloud or physical server. Akamai’s network has grown to over 365,000 servers in more than 135 countries around the world. Due to its global diversification, the company is in a good place to benefit from the growth of the internet in developing countries.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.