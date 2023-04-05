Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is partnering with USL Championship team, Phoenix Rising FC, as the team relocates to a brand new location in 2023, right in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Carvana has been Rising’s front-of-kit sponsor since 2018, marking the sixth season the brand has partnered with the Valley-based, two-time Western Conference Champions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005904/en/

Phoenix Rising FC players showcase the team's Carvana-sponsored kits ahead of the 2023 home opener. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Carvana has been a vital partner to Phoenix Rising for the past five seasons," said Rising President Bobby Dulle. "Our front-of-jersey sponsor has helped the club reach milestones on the pitch and off. We've been proud to partner with an industry pioneer like Carvana on many important community initiatives since 2018. We look forward to building on those efforts again this season."

In addition to the brand’s kit sponsorship, Carvana’s long-standing partnership with Rising includes a number of collaborative activations across the season. In 2023, as the club relocates to a brand new location minutes away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Carvana will continue to be a presence onsite and continue to host the Carvana Corner VIP section at each match. Additionally, this year, Carvana customers in Arizona who choose home delivery or elect to pick up their vehicle at one of Carvana’s two+signature+Car+Vending+Machines in the Valley of the Sun can scan a QR code at pickup and be entered to win seating at the coveted Carvana Corner.

“We’re fortunate to continue partnering with Phoenix Rising in 2023, and meeting our customers in the spaces they already love,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “As a fellow Arizona-based brand that’s dedicated to making exceptional, fun experiences affordable and accessible to all, Rising and Carvana are proud to gear up for another exciting season together this year.”

On April 1, the two-time USL Western Conference Championships and winners of the 2019 USL Regular Season Title will host its home opener against San Diego Loyal SC at 7:30 p.m. MST. One of the most affordable sporting event tickets in the Valley, Rising is now in the heart of Phoenix. Purchase tickets and see the full schedule for the season here.

About

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005904/en/