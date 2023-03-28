Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, April 28

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, April 28, to review its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Portland General Electric's first quarter 2023 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on April 28.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Jim Ajello, Senior Vice President, Finance, CFO, Treasurer and CCO; and Jardon Jaramillo, Senior Director of Finance, Investor Relations, and Risk Management.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on April 28. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

About Portland General Electric Company:
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company that both generates and distributes electricity to over 900,000 customers in 51 cities across the state of Oregon. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. To deliver on its strategy and meet state targets, PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are committed to partnering with stakeholders to achieve at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. PGE customers set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, PGE was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which highlights companies committed to creating a more equal and inclusive workplace. As a reflection of the company's commitment to the community it serves, in 2022, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $5.5 million and volunteered more than 18,000 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news

For more information please contact:
Jardon Jaramillo, PGE, 503-464-7051

Source: Portland General Company

favicon.png?sn=SF54953&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-april-28-301783864.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

