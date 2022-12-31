Hamilton Lane named Best Asset Manager by Korean Investors for Third Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023

The firm is the only organization to be recognized by The Korea Economic Daily as the 'Best of the Best' asset manager since the award's inception

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) announced today that it has been named to The Korea Economic Daily's (KED) 'Best Asset Managers' list for the third consecutive year. The firm is the only organization to be recognized as 'Best of the Best' in the Fund of Funds category every year since the award was created.

The Korea Economic Daily, with a team of global investment experts, develop an annual comprehensive survey for Korean LPs to recognize and reward the top investment firms in Korea, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, mutual funds, insurance companies and major banks.

The award winners were chosen across three different categories: Performance, Operational Excellence and Client Service, and within five alternative asset classes. The highest-voted asset manager across all categories is selected as the 'Best of the Best Asset Manager' by KED. Hamilton Lane once again was recognized on the list, receiving the 'Best of the Best' distinction in both the Private Equity Large Cap and Fund of Funds categories.

Sungji Steve An, Managing Director and Head of Korea commented, "We are honored to receive this level of recognition from our Korean clients and investors for three consecutive years. We have a terrific group of clients and investors across the region and deeply appreciate their partnership and support."

Juan Delgado-Moreira, Vice Chairman and Head of Asia, commented: "Hamilton Lane's third Best Asset Manager award by KED is a reflection of the firm's extremely dedicated and hard-working team in Seoul, and as a firm that takes pride in performance as well as client service, this is a true badge of honor for us."

ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

favicon.png?sn=PH55142&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-named-best-asset-manager-by-korean-investors-for-third-consecutive-year-301783948.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH55142&Transmission_Id=202303281800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH55142&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.