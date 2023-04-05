AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on March 31, 2023

AST+SpaceMobile%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Friday, March 31st at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

AST SpaceMobile will be accepting questions from retail and institutional shareholders and management will answer select questions relating to AST SpaceMobile’s business and financial results on the conference call. Investors are encouraged to submit questions to [email protected] and will also be added to our Investor Relations mailing list.

The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events page of AST SpaceMobile’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fast-science.com%2Finvestors%2F. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST+SpaceMobile%2C+Inc. is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this+video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

