NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand CASE Construction Equipment is teaming up with nonprofit Crew Collaborative to sponsor and help build an all-new career counseling and mentoring program for high school students interested in the construction industry trades: FrameWork .

"At CASE, we are customer-led in all we do," says Terry Dolan, Vice President, CASE Construction Equipment, North America. "It's no secret that our industry has faced labor shortage issues over the past several years, and we can't think of a better way to support our customers than to help identify enthusiastic students who will make incredible contributions to the construction industry."

Crew Collaborative joined CASE in their booth at CONEXPO/CON-AGG . They solicited stories of how mentors have changed the lives of those in the construction industry and what paths industry veterans would recommend to best begin a career in the trades. They also gathered names of those interested in potentially serving as mentors to interested high school students.

"A couple of months ago, FrameWork was merely an idea on a sheet of paper," says Kristina McMillan, Crew Collaborative Founder and Board Member. "When we brought the initial concept to CASE leadership and asked about their potential partnership on it, they replied ‘We're all in.'"

Now, following CONEXPO/CON-AGG, Crew Collaborative will host an in-person retreat with CASE employees and other industry insiders to build out the program and begin beta testing. A full FrameWork program launch is slated for first quarter of 2024.

"Although CASE has 180 years of experience in the earthmoving business, we are making moves with the speed and agility of a startup," says Dolan. "Partnering with Crew Collaborative to bring the cutting-edge concept of FrameWork to life will have a true impact on the construction industry here in North America and beyond for years to come."

CASE to help build first-ever mentoring and counseling bridge between high schoolers and the construction industry.

