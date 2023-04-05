The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 17, 2023, news sources reported that Israeli startup, Lidwave had threatened Luminar with legal action after accusing the Company of attempting to pass off a Lidwave processor as its own after Luminar showed an image of the processor at an investor conference and in materials on the Company’s website. Luminar subsequently removed the images in question from the presentation and its website.

On this news, Luminar’s stock price fell $0.68, or 8%, to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

