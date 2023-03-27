The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Trinseo PLC (“Trinseo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo’s chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia’s drinking water, has “a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents.”

On this news, Trinseo’s stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

