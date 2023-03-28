PR Newswire

Partners with Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment(CAPE) to Showcase KORESELECT Brands

KORESELECT products are designed to meet U.S consumer's health needs as daily health supplements

CERRITOS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp., the world's #1 ginseng brand, announced today that the company was a proud sponsor of Radiance, a celebratory awards event on March 21 honoring the achievements of Asian & Pacific Islander and non-binary women in entertainment. The event, organized by Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), was the first of its kind fundraiser supporting CAPE's pathway programs for new writers, leaders, film makers and other incubator programs.

As an in-kind product donor, Korea Ginseng Corp. donated an estimated $20,000 in product, including its premier KORESELECT lines - Balance and Stamina. For centuries, Korean red ginseng has been renowned for its exceptional characteristics and is known as Asia's immunity booster. This herb, grown in the Korean Peninsula, is a time-tested solution for natural health and immunity. In fact, the roots must be nourished in perfect conditions for six years in order to reach its maximum potential.

Launched in the United States in April 2022, KORESELECT is renowned for being the perfect harmony between ancient herbal wisdom and modern nutrition science, creating powerful blends that tap into the best of both worlds. Designed for the health-conscious American consumer, KORESELECT contains all natural herbal ingredients. Best of all, KORESELECT products are reasonably priced, comfortably sized, and may be an ideal option for individuals looking for a natural wellness solution to protect their minds and bodies.

"Korea Ginseng Corp. is proud to support the Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE)'s mission to elevate Asian and Pacific Islander American related matters in Hollywood. Given the excitement of the recent 95th annual Oscars, where so many Asian Americans were recognized, we want to continue the momentum," said Heung-sil Lee, CEO. He added, "We are honored to partner with CAPE to end International Womens' Month on a high-note---celebrating and recognizing these influential cultural creators and decision-making power brokers, as well as emerging talent, who are making an impact and breaking down barriers."

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 60 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-ginseng-corp-sponsors-premier-awards-event-honoring-asian-and-pacific-islander-american-women-in-hollywood-301784066.html

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)