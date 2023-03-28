PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized global automotive thermal and energy management solutions supplier Hanon Systems as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held on March 22 in San Antonio, Texas.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the sixth consecutive year Hanon Systems has received this award, and the eighth honor in the company's history when Halla Climate Control Corp. was named GM Supplier of the Year in 1997 and 2000.

"To be recognized six years in a row is an honor and testament to the focus and commitment of our talented global workforce," said Nurdal Kücükkaya, president and representative executive officer of Hanon Systems. "We take pride in the collaborative relationship we share with GM and the innovative thermal solutions we supply that help enhance this customer's brands."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 53 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, and employs more than 21,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

About General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, https://www.holden.com.au/?evar25=gm_media_releaseBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

