MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) ("DWAC" or the "Company"), a SPAC, today announced that they have received a notice from NASDAQ stating that the Company's fee delinquency has been cured, and as a result the Company has regained compliance with the applicable listing standard. The scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel on April 6th, 2023, has been cancelled. The Company's stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World (Nasdaq: DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

