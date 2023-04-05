Center Parcs UK & Ireland Chooses Dayforce to Lead Workforce Transformation

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ceridian Continues Momentum in EMEA as Leading Retail and Hospitality Organisations Choose Dayforce

LONDON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, has announced that Center Parcs UK & Ireland has selected Dayforce to optimise its workforce, drive employee engagement, and strengthen regulatory compliance. Dayforce will help Center Parcs empower and retain its front-line workers through its comprehensive workforce management capabilities, including time and attendance, intelligent scheduling, task management, and people analytics.

With more than 10,000 employees across six locations in the UK and Ireland, Center Parcs is a global leader in the domestic short break market. To support its long-term vision, Center Parcs wanted a HCM partner to help streamline its legacy HR operations, eliminate paper-based processes, and stay ahead of compliance challenges in a fast-changing regulatory landscape.

With Dayforce, Center Parcs will unlock the power of its total workforce and drive value creation through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes. And with always-on innovations like the award-winning Dayforce mobile application, employees receive the flexibility and freedom to manage their work-life from anywhere, at any time.

“Dayforce has provided us with the technology we need to not only manage the schedules of our complex workforce, but also ensure our colleagues are able to achieve a work-life balance even more effectively,” said Raj Singh-Dehal, Chief Corporate Officer, Center Parcs UK & Ireland. “With its innovative technology, Ceridian was the perfect partner to lead our workforce transformation journey.”

“Center Parcs joining the Ceridian community speaks to our growing momentum in EMEA – as more organisations choose Dayforce to elevate their people-centric needs and build a strong foundation for future growth and success,” said Wendy Muirhead, Managing Director and Regional Leader for EMEA, Ceridian. “The automation, flexibility, and accessibility of the Dayforce platform will deliver a best-in-class employee experience for Center Parcs’ people.”

Ceridian has a proven track record of delivering quantifiable value for organisations in Europe and around the world. To learn more, please visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Patrick Allen
(647) 417-2208
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTM2MCM1NDgxNDA5IzIxOTU0ODM=
Ceridian-HCM-Holding-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.