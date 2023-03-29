Broadridge and SDC to Deliver Enhanced Investor Voting Solution to the Nordic Markets

NEW YORK and LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 29, 2023

NEW YORK and LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet ongoing regulatory and market demand for increased governance and transparency, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that it has signed an agreement with SDC, a leading provider of banking systems in Scandinavia, to deliver its end-to-end digital voting solutions to SDC's customers. Broadridge's solutions will enable banks to make it easier for retail and institutional clients to vote.

Broadridge's multi-award-winning digital voting and shareholder disclosure solutions use the latest API- and blockchain-based technologies to help SDC, and its customers in Scandinavia, by enabling easier corporate governance and investor engagement.

"SDC is the main supplier of banking systems to more than 100 banks in the Nordic region and therefore, it is of great importance that we can provide the system support that enables our banks to meet compliance requirements," said Hilde Seljom, Department Director at SDC. "We see Broadridge as a professional supplier who can help us achieve this goal. We are very pleased with the collaboration with Broadridge, who shows great flexibility and insight into our business and the needs of our banks."

SDC will leverage the solution to support the regulatory needs across its network of more than 100 Nordic banks, who will benefit from high levels of straight-through processing efficiency throughout the voting lifecycle for both retail and institutional customers.

"Choosing the right partner is so important in these times. Professional integrity, a proven track record, flexibility, along with best-in-class client service and data security, are all pivotal and key consideration points for our clients," said Demi Derem, General Manager, International Investor Communications Solutions at Broadridge. "We are delighted to be chosen as SDC's trusted partner. At Broadridge, we're committed to accelerating global corporate governance standards for the benefit of all participants throughout the investment communications lifecycle. Through our collaboration with SDC, we're looking forward to bringing greater transparency and higher levels of investor stewardship to the Nordic markets."

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

