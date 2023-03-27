Fosun Pharma Announces its 15th Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Continuous Innovation for the Benefit of the Public

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, 2023, the release date of its 2022 Annual Report, Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) also released the 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, its 15th CSR report since the first which was issued in 2009. As before, Fosun Pharma achieved a five-star rating, as evaluated by the China CSR Report Rating Expert Committee, for the outstanding performance reported. In 2022, Fosun Pharma was also awarded honors including the "Annual Enterprise of Corporate Social Responsibility Award" from the People's Daily Online, a ranking on the Fortune China ESG Impact List, and an improvement of its MSCI ESG rating to Level A.

Fosun Pharma fully respects the legal rights of shareholders, employees, clients and consumers, suppliers, communities and other stakeholders, and actively cooperates with them to jointly promote its sustainable and healthy development. The report fully discloses Fosun Pharma's strategy, practices and achievements in social responsibility during 2022 to its stakeholders, providing systematic disclosure of the Company's key performance that year incorporating healthcare industry material topics, in terms of "responsible management", "responsible operations", "responsible sourcing", "responsible employment", "environmental responsibility" and "community responsibility", and presentation in terms of R&D and innovation, inclusivity of medical care, product and service quality, environmental protection, supply chain management sustainability, employee development and diversification, occupational health and safety, public welfare, etc.

Fosun Pharma has always attached importance to innovation for sustainable development, accelerating the R&D, transformation and launch of its innovative technologies and products so as to provide more accessible, affordable healthcare products and services to the public. Over the years, Fosun Pharma has continuously enriched its product portfolio through both independent R&D and external cooperation, benefiting patients with numerous products including Artesun® (Artesunate for Injection), Han Li Kang® (Rituximab Injection), Han Qu You® (Trastuzumab for Injection), Su Ke Xin® (Avatrombopag Maleate Tablets), Han Da Yuan® (Adalimumab Injection), and Yescarta® (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Injection). In addition, Fosun Pharma possesses multiple innovative drugs and new indications included in the latest version of the National Medical Insurance Drug Catalogue, such as Akynzeo® (Netupitant/Palonosetron Capsules), the only imported innovative antiemetic to achieve success in China's national drug price negotiations, and Otezla® (Apremilast Tablets), the world's first orally-targeted small-molecule drug approved for psoriasis treatment. These further improve drug accessibility and affordability, benefiting a greater number of Chinese patients. In the field of rare diseases, Fosun Pharma has invested in drugs for infantile spasms, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension, promoting the R&D and accessibility of related innovative drugs.

Through its strengths, Fosun Pharma is also helping to solve drug accessibility problems in developing countries and underdeveloped areas. In 2022, a Fosun Pharma subsidiary signed an agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to produce and supply two high-quality, affordable oral COVID-19 drugs to low- and middle-income countries in agreed regions worldwide. By the end of 2022, Fosun Pharma's self-developed antimalarial innovative drug Artesun® (Artesunate for Injection) had helped more than 56 million patients with severe malaria worldwide. Moreover, Fosun Pharma owns industry-leading capability in in&out licensing and internationalization, maximizing the value of each innovative product. Henlius, a group member, has successively licensed out a number of products, such as Organon, Eurofarma and GetzPharma, to overseas companies, achieving wide recognition for the excellent quality, safety and efficacy of its drugs and benefiting increased numbers of patients worldwide.

The_innovative_drug_Artesun___artesunate_injection__treated_56_million_severe.jpg

Furthermore, Fosun Pharma is continually striving for excellence, improving its product quality and medical services, and launched Fosun Pharma Operation Excellence (FOPEX) in 2016. Fosun Health, a group subsidiary, is also further improving diagnosis and treatment capabilities through integration of online and offline resources, providing users with high-quality, full-life-cycle medical and health management services. In terms of the environment, health and safety (EHS), the Company has continually increased its investment in environmental protection, promoting air pollution control to achieve energy conservation, emissions reduction and environmental protection. Meanwhile, it has also continuously promoted a green supply chain, contributing to improving supply chain sustainable development in the industry. In terms of public welfare, Fosun Pharma set up a special fund for the "Fosun Pharma Health Care Initiative", in conjunction with the Fosun Foundation (Shanghai), to carry out various activities related to rural revitalization, health care and educational support. For example, Fosun Pharma, together with the Fosun Foundation and Genuine Biotech, donated RMB 100 million worth of Azvudine, an oral COVID-19 drug, to rural areas in China, to ensure its accessibility there, especially for elderly people, patients with chronic underlying diseases and the immunocompromised, safeguarding the health of more people.

In future, Fosun Pharma will remain committed to its active social responsibility strategy and brand philosophy of "Innovation for Good Health", helping everyone obtain high-quality pharmaceutical products and medical services as necessary, to contribute to the aim of "Better Health for Families Worldwide".

