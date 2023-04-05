Introducing Logitech Zone Learn, Wired Headsets Built for Sustained Focus and Long-Term Use

1 hours ago
Today Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the launch of Zone+Learn, wired headsets designed for K-12 learners. Zone Learn features comfort optimized for younger learners with smaller heads, durable architecture and replaceable ear pads and cables. These new headsets, designed with a scalable fit, were built for a deeper, more sustained focus and long-term use to keep students in their learning zones.

Logitech Zone Learn wired headsets designed for K-12 learners, features comfort optimized for smaller heads, durable architecture and replaceable ear pads and cables.

Logitech worked hand-in-hand with educators and students — from concept to final prototype — to build an education-first product, resulting in a headset designed, engineered and tested to support learning that happens, anytime, anywhere, in any style and is Works With Chromebook (WWCB) certified. Zone Learn purposefully adapts to every size and shape of learning to make it more accessible, meaningful and impactful.

“We designed Zone Learn with a focus on audio for education applications and use cases, so learners of all levels can stay in their learning zone and stay in their world of imagination, growth and possibility without too many distractions,” said Michele Hermann, general manager and head of education solutions at Logitech. “We have decades of audio history at Logitech and we were able to bring our expertise in audio wearable devices and experience to a headset focused on K-12 learners.”

According to a survey of more than 1000 educators conducted by Logitech+and+Education+Week, 74% of respondents say a student's level of physical comfort while using educational technology has "some" impact on their engagement. With Zone Learn, students can get immersed in content with amazing audio-visual experiences that bring education to life. Every Zone Learn features a lightweight headband arc with a soft comfort layer with even weight distribution, designed for smaller heads. Additionally, students can use the adjustable slider arms for a perfect fit — ensuring that the headset stays in the optimal position.

Zone Learn was built for quality audio so students can hear and be clearly heard. Rather than music, the audio drivers are tuned for voice clarity and are optimized for digital learning scenarios such as lessons that involve speaking, and are perfect for students learning languages with ESL and ELL applications. There are two listening experiences available, over-ear for more noise isolation and on-ear for balanced isolation and external awareness. The headset’s rigid stowaway boom mic has a 120-degree swivel, for seamless transitions to voice based lessons.

Zone Learn is extremely durable and has been extensively drop-tested to meet the military standard 810G (4 feet). Plug-and-play capabilities include having variants with a 3.5 mm AUX, USB-A, and USB-C connectors, so it works across most devices, operating systems, and conferencing platforms.

Educators can easily repair the headset with optional, replaceable ear pads and cables. School and district leaders can also switch from over-ear to on-ear pads and vice versa as well as switch between 3.5 mm, USB-A, and USB-C cables for ultimate flexibility for longer life, less waste, and more cost savings.

Approach to Sustainability
At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint and Zone Learn was designed with your future in mind. Compliant with product regulations, Zone Learn is 100% free of PVC, VOC and paint. Additionally 22% of the headset’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible. When you purchase a Logitech product the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

Pricing and Availability
Zone Learn will be available to order from education resellers worldwide this spring, at the suggested retail price of $34.99. A version for individual purchase in the over-ear pad design with an Aux and USB-C cable included in the same package will be available in early summer for the suggested retail price of $39.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech
Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones and Ultimate+Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

