To attract subscribers, an increasing number of US Telecom and fiber operators are offering MultiGigabit services (2 Gbps or more). To meet this trend, InCoax is introducing a new family of MultiGigabit Network Termination Equipment (NTE).

The new InCoax A251 series, capable of 2.5 Gbps data rates to the individual subscriber, has a planned sales start in April 2023 .

LUND, Sweden, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the OMDIA 2022 report more than 25 US operators are currently offering MultiGigabit services. The MultiGigabit trend was introduced by Google Fiber two years ago, with an offering of 2/1 Gbps (down-/upstream) services marking the start of the MultiGigabit trend. It is still a niche market but is predicted a strong growth in coming years. The Fiber Broadband Association is predicting that in 2030 the downstream and upstream data rates will peak at 2 Gbps. Cable operators, who control approximately 66% of the fixed broadband US market, have been at risk of falling behind due to the lack of cost-effective, high-performance network equipment. The InCoax A251 NTE was created to meet the demand for MultiGigabit services by extending the 2.5 Gbps DPU capabilities to the subscriber. (An NTE is a type of modem which terminates operator's network in the home.) The A251 is available in 15 versions supporting 5 different MoCA Access™ bands, capable of co-existence with legacy TV services, provides ETSI Reverse Power Feed and extra output power with the Extended Range versions.

One of the major challenges for companies working with broadband deployment in the US is finding skilled labor. InCoax is working to make deployments easier and faster by simplifying installation, automating procedures, and centralizing configuration (NOC). The A251 can be self-installed by the customer, it auto-configures at start-up and can be centrally managed by the operator through Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

"With the InCoax MoCA Access ™ 2.5 portfolio of products we want to support operators targeting to gain market share in the highly competitive MultiGigabit market. The A251 will be an important complement to the existing portfolio of NTE's offered by InCoax. 2.5 Gigabit symmetrical broadband performance over existing property coaxial infrastructure to a single user, will cover consumer market demand for years to come and constitute a fast-to-install and cost-effective alternative to full-fiber solutions," says Alf Eriksson, Chief Product and Portfolio Officer, InCoax Networks.

The InCoax technology is based on MoCA Access ™ 2.5, is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective Fiber Access and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Extension technology for brownfield Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs). The InCoax technology reduces installation time, increases take-up rate, and allows service providers to realize MultiGigabit symmetrical broadband speeds over existing property coaxial infrastructure.

