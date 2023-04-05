Synaptics Resonate™ Surface Audio and Triple Combo 2™ Wireless SoC Win Embedded Computing Design Magazine's "Best in Show" Awards at Embedded World 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA) today announced that two of its newest solutions — Synaptics Resonate™ surface audio and haptics for displays and its Triple Combo 2™ system-on-chip (SoC) enabling interoperable wireless connectivity (SYN4382) — were both recognized with Embedded Computing Design magazine’s “Best in Show” awards at the recent Embedded World 2023 conference.

Winning in the Sensors category, Resonate is a game-changing solution that directly combines audio and haptics capabilities into any display surface, including those for smart appliances, smartphones, TVs, portable media players, toys and gaming platforms, automobiles, monitors, tablets, and laptops. It uses piezoelectric transducers mounted on the rear of the display to generate and project audio directly outward from the glass surface for a more immersive, line-of-sight viewing experience, while enabling dustproof and waterproof designs. Resonate is uniquely positioned to solve the power, cost, space, and reliability problems associated with the development of rugged, reliable, interactive systems — while still providing high-quality audio, haptics, and touch-sensing.

Winning in the Connectivity category, Synaptics’ new SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 SoC is the second generation of Synaptics’ award-winning platform that integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with built-in support for the Thread protocol and the Matter application layer. The new version features a doubling in Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation (versus time-multiplexed implementations) in the 2.4-GHz and 5– or 6/6E-GHz bands for ultra-reliable, robust connectivity, and full LE Audio capabilities.

The Embedded World Best in Show award winners are chosen by Embedded Computing Design’s editorial staff based on a 15-point rubric that considers a solution’s Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

Synaptics Resonate and the SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 SoC are sampling now. For more information:

Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, Synaptics Resonate, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

