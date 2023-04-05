Sandfire Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that highly experienced mining executive, Mr. Lincoln Greenidge, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Mr. Greenidge, who joined the Company in January of 2022 and has served as the Company’s CFO for the last year shared, “Thank you to the Board for the opportunity to lead this amazing team, as we continue to focus on the key priorities ahead of us. Copper remains a necessary metal required for the advancement of energy technologies and infrastructure globally and I look forward to Black Butte Copper’s steady progression to establishing the Company as a respected copper producer and contributor to the mining industry for years to come.”

Throughout his career Mr. Greenidge has worked for global companies including Nortel Networks, MDS, Associated Brands, IAMGOLD, HudBay Minerals, Enirgi Group, LeadFX, LSC Lithium, and Pasofino Gold. In 2021, Mr. Greenidge was selected as the Top Chief Financial Officer of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

“After working with Lincoln Greenidge for the last year, his professionalism and commitment to our project and the mining industry are inspiring. We look forward to continuing our work with Mr. Greenidge as CEO and propelling the Black Butte Copper project forward to the next stages of development," shared Sandfire America’s Board Chair, Matt Fitzgerald.

Mr. Greenidge replaces Mr. Rob Scargill who has resigned as the Company’s CEO. While Mr. Scargill is no longer an executive of the Company, he will continue to support the project by remaining on the Sandfire America Board as a director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Scargill for his contributions as CEO.

With Mr. Greenidge moving into the CEO role, the Board has appointed Sabino Di Paola to the role of CFO. Mr. Di Paola is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of public company and finance experience. Mr. Di Paola brings cross-industry experience in raising capital, strategic business planning, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. He has been the CFO for publicly traded companies operating within the mineral exploration and natural resources, natural health, biotech pharmaceutical and infrastructure sectors.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the advancement of the Black Butte Copper Project and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will receive required regulatory approvals, that the Company will continue to be able to access sufficient funding to execute its plans, and that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management’s expectations. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors relating to the Company’s operation as a mineral exploration and development company, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and the Black Butte Copper Project, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including that results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management’s expectations, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, currency fluctuations, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, competition and loss of key employees, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ti?nf=ODc5NzUyMiM1NDk3NTkyIzIwOTExNjA=
Sandfire-Resources-America-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.