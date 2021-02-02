PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Cognyte Software Ltd..

Shareholders who purchased shares of CGNT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Cognyte common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies such as Facebook; and 2) the foregoing exposed the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

DEADLINE: May 1, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cognyte-software-ltd-lawsuit-submission-form/?id=37751&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CGNT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 1, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

