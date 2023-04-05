Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today debuted its newest Car Vending Machine near Long Island, located in Garden City, New York. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity.

Carvana customers can save valuable time by shopping online and skipping the dealership, and can either select a convenient time to pick up their vehicle at the iconic Car Vending Machine or choose to have the vehicle delivered to their home. If a customer selects the Vending Machine, upon arrival, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their newly purchased vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Whether Long Islanders are shopping for a vehicle large enough to bring the whole family for a day at Jones Beach, or are in need of an all-weather vehicle in preparation for winter excursions to Lake Placid, Carvana offers an inventory that can keep up with the rapid lifestyles of New Yorkers.

“Long Island residents have so many different needs when it comes to a vehicle,” said Nicholas Gottlieb, Carvana Market Operations Manager. “We’re proud to offer Garden City a national inventory with thousands of vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery so customers can easily and quickly get exactly what they want.”

The debut of the newest iconic Car Vending Machine marks the first of its kind in the Empire State, and the 35th in the U.S. It is located at 2 North Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530. Location hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 AM to 7 PM ET.

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

