Salem Music Network Adds Kim Fitz to Syndication Lineup

1 hours ago
Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Music Network based in Nashville, TN has added Kim Fitz to its weekly syndication lineup. The Kim Fitz Show is five hours from 10:00am-3:00pm CT on the Today’s Christian Music Network. The content is also available for daily syndication (Monday- Friday). The content is available for any daypart by FTP download. Kim also provides a weekend show for station use (Saturday-Sunday).

Kim was born and raised in Georgia. She started working in radio right out of high school in 2001. She worked at several stations until God guided her to Christian radio. When asked about being on the Salem Music Network team Fitz stated, “Beginning in radio in 2001, I never in a million years would've imagined this dream come true. Praying the positivity and joy radiates and helps change lives. Grateful, honored and so thrilled to be part of this incredible team!"

Salem Music Network Nashville Program Director Jayme Summers adds, “I am so excited to have Kim as part of our team. She brings laughter, fun, and the greatest mom advice to our amazing network. Having such a skilled air talent is a gift.”

For more information on adding the Kim Fitz Show to your station, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at (615) 312-4229. Salem Music Network’s FTP talent includes: The Kevin and Taylor Show, Keep the Faith with Penny, The Scott and Sam Show, and Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

