Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced it ranked No. 2 on the Financial Times 2023+list of the fastest growing companies in the Americas. This follows the company’s No. 1 ranking on the 2022+list.

Companies were ranked based on the compound annual growth rate of their revenue from 2018 to 2021. Axonics reported $180.3 million of revenue in fiscal year 2021 compared to $707,000 in fiscal year 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of 534%.

“Axonics is proud to once again be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer. “The strong growth of Axonics is a testament to the dedication of our employees and a commitment to continuous innovation. We have built a company that values and rewards quality, integrity, teamwork and first-class customer support. We are working diligently to increase public awareness that urinary incontinence is not a normal part of aging and that Axonics has best-in-class therapies proven to significantly improve the quality of life for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

About Axonics

Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 2 on the 2023 Financial+Times ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas and No. 4 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Axonics® sacral neuromodulation systems provide adults with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence. In the U.S., moderate to severe urinary incontinence affects an estimated 28 million women and fecal incontinence affects an estimated 19 million adults. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

