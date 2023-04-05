Dollar General is Expanding its Beauty Set in Select Stores This Spring

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is rolling out new store layouts that reimagine the beauty, skin and hair care shopping experience for its customers. Internally branded as Beauty Reinvention, DG’s new layout brings simpler, easy to navigate beauty and personal care aisles to approximately 300 stores this fiscal year.

Dollar General's new Beauty Reinvention layout adds more than 1,000 supplementary beauty items, including three new exclusive lines, to DG stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been purposeful in our expansion, balancing new, fresh and trendy items with value,” said Amanda Wilson, senior beauty buyer at Dollar General. “Beauty Reinvention creates a beauty destination at DG.”

Dollar General’s first Beauty Reinvention stores launched in February 2023 and include beauty bars to give customers a ‘treasure hunt’ experience with face masks, hair treatments, nail polish, lip gloss, bath bombs and more. Other format enhancements include increasing the skincare section by 50% and soap and shower offerings by 30%, an expanded and cohesive hair care and color section that includes new textured hair products, and an overall increase in square footage dedicated to the beauty category.

“At DG, we are always listening to our customers, and in response we are investing in and expanding our beauty, skin and hair care offerings to meet their needs,” said Wilson. “Springtime marks an important moment to reset and refresh your self-care routine. We are excited to welcome new products that encompass the quality, performance and affordability that is expected from our brands and hope our shoppers enjoy the new experience.”

To reinforce DG’s dedication to bringing customers clean beauty, skin and hair care products that are accessible, affordable and on-trend, Dollar General has also announced three new exclusive skin and hair product lines rolling onto shelves nationwide starting this month, including Joy Works, Curl Rhythm and yes! honey. All products are available for $6 or less and are derived from quality ingredients and are cruelty-free.

New Exclusive Product Lines Include:

Dollar General’s exclusive Believe Beauty Skin, which debuted in 2021, has also added three new products including Detoxifying Clay Mask, Reviving Eye Cream, and Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Believe Beauty Skin offers a refreshing selection of dermatologist-tested products for each stage of skincare, for normal, dry and oily skin types. The products are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum, triclosan and are vegan and cruelty-free with no animal testing.

In addition to these exclusive products, more than 1,000 supplementary beauty items are being added to DG’s Beauty Reinvention stores in 2023.

More information including product availability is available online at dollargeneral.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of March 3, 2023, the company’s 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005324/en/

