Independence Contract Drilling to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

1 hours ago
HOUSTON, March 29, 2023

Live Presentation on April 4, 2023, at 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced today that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. eastern standard time.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

  • The impact of commodity price volatility on the super-spec pad optimal drilling rig market
  • How E&P operators' development plans are affecting demand for ICD's rigs
  • Expectations for incremental rig reactivations
  • The pathway to deleveraging the balance sheet.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LOOKqrXWSayBBEe8wDdvxw

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the other 99%™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
E-mail inquiries to: [email protected]
Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

