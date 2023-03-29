KRATON ANNOUNCES SBS CAPACITY EXPANSION AT BELPRE FACILITY BY 2024

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, announces a significant expansion of its styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers (SBS) supply capability at its Belpre, Ohio facility starting in 2024. The production capacity is expected to increase by 24 kilotons annually by 2025.

"We are excited to announce plans to expand our Belpre manufacturing capacity. This expansion supports our growth strategy and our customer's growing demand for SBS in North America," said Holger Jung, Kraton Polymers CEO. He added, "Global supply chain challenges and force majeure situations in 2022 impacted our business, but we have successfully navigated and emerged stronger. We recognize the importance of a reliable, effective supply chain. This expansion will ensure Kraton efficiently delivers the products and solutions our customers rely on, with consistent quality. We appreciate our customers' patience and trust as we strive to meet their needs with best-in-class solutions."

The increased capacity affirms Kraton's dedication to enhancing product reliability and meeting ongoing demand from both current and potential customers. To further grow its SBS capacity in North America, Kraton is exploring additional manufacturing expansion opportunities to strengthen its regional position.

About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Ottun; T: (346) 435-8042

