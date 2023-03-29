PR Newswire

Highlights

Infinity Stone has formed a subsidiary named AirCarbon Technology Corp. to develop the Company's Rockstone Graphite Project. The formation of AirCarbon will also facilitate the previously announced spin out of the Rockstone Graphite Project.

Infinity Stone has entered a partnership with R&D Innovations to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification technology to mill graphite material into a fine graphite concentrate for potential use as anode material in lithium-ion batteries.

Management intends to pursue a public listing of AirCarbon on a Canadian securities exchange in the coming months. The Company intends to provide further details on the spin-out structure in the immediate future.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, AirCarbon Technology Corp. ("AirCarbon"), to develop the Rockstone Graphite Project ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company has also entered into a partnership with R&D Innovation Inc. ("R&D Innovation") to use their patent-pending and proprietary air classification separation technology ("Air Classification System") to process samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project. The Air Classification System eliminates the need for flotation, chemicals and drying in the graphite milling process and greatly reduces the capital costs for a traditional graphite mill. It has also been designed to eliminate the need for tailing ponds and greatly lessen the need for significant infrastructure at a mine site.

Robert Rice, President of R&D Innovations Inc., commented, "I believe that Infinity Stone's Rockstone material has the right geological make up for a very successful test run of our Air Classification System. Over the years, we have come to understand where there are specific challenges with certain graphite deposits, and where there is hard rock graphite material that works well with dry air classification methods."

Following the initial pilot run of R&D Innovation's Air Classification System on Rockstone samples, the Company intends to engage the NEI Corporation Inc. for coin cell testing and full material characterization of the Rockstone material. The testing will cover both traditional floated and chemically treated air classified material.

The Company intends to transfer the Rockstone Graphite Project to AirCarbon, following which management intends to pursue a public listing of AirCarbon on a Canadian securities exchange in the coming months. The Company intends to provide further details on the spin-out structure in the immediate future. Through the transfer, AirCarbon will become party to the current option agreement for the Rockstone Graphite Project (the "Option Agreement") and responsible for all further obligations under the Option Agreement.

"We firmly believe that graphite is being overlooked in the market, considering its critical position in the battery metal supply chain. The recent announcement by Volkswagen of its subsidiary PowerCo SE, opening its first overseas Gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ontario supports the growing demand for domestically mined graphite. Rockstone is strategically positioned to meet this demand given its geographic location near infrastructure and easy shipping routes to the VW new battery plant", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO and Director of Infinity Stone. "We are excited to be working with the team at R&D Innovation to process samples from Rockstone, a step that we believe has the potential to rapidly increase the development of the project", further stated Mr. Kalyan.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About the Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and in this news release include statements respecting: the Rockstone plan of arrangement spin-out and the terms and timing thereof; the Company's partnership with R&D Innovation and the benefits thereof; and the pilot run of the Air Classification System and the testing of samples therefrom. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

