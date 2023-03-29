Target Hospitality Advances Growth Strategy with Strategic Government Affairs Hires

March 29, 2023
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 29, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality," "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced two strategic hires focused on accelerating Target's growth and diversification strategy. Judson Greif and Hope Hunter, two distinguished government affairs professionals with extensive experience in Washington, D.C., have joined the Company as Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Growth and Vice President of Federal Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, respectively.

Mr. Greif joins the Company from Leidos where he was most recently Vice President, Business Development and Government Affairs. A veteran government relations, business development, and policy professional, Judson brings over 20 years of experience partnering with the United States Departments of Defense, Energy, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs.

Ms. Hunter brings nearly two decades of experience inside the United States federal government, most recently with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where she worked successfully with Republican and Democratic appointees and Congressional staff, advancing policy initiatives as a liaison representing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"Target Hospitality has become a trusted partner, providing comprehensive turnkey facilities and wrap around services to the United States government. We see continued growth opportunities across numerous government agencies especially in support of national security and defense," said Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Hope and Judson bring deep knowledge of government services that will enable us to capitalize on these opportunities, and drive growth across multiple government agencies," concluded Mr. Archer.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

