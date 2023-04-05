Kinaxis® Inc. ( TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world today announced the availability of its industry leading platform of applications for integrated business planning and digital supply chain transformations, RapidResponse® in the Microsoft Azure+Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Kinaxis customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

With supply chain elevated to a board-level topic, digital transformation of planning has become a top initiative. By bringing RapidResponse to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, more companies will be able to take advantage of the supply chain agility Kinaxis delivers, by accelerating buying cycles and using RapidResponse to help contribute towards an organization’s pre-committed Microsoft cloud consumption amounts.

With Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform, customers gain end-to-end visibility into their supply chain, along with the ability to balance all aspects of the demand and supply plans, instantly and continuously. Kinaxis offers the ability to accelerate time-to-value in as few as 12 weeks with RapidStart and the Kinaxis Planning One™ offering. RapidResponse powers a comprehensive suite of ready-to-deploy planning applications optimized with industry best practice processes, scenario planning, end-to-end internal and external collaboration, and analytics including the use of AI and machine learning across supply and demand.

Kinaxis is an eight-time leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants related to supply chain planningi and has top-tier customers around the world in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail. These include Unilever, Johnson Electric, Novartis, Ford, Lenovo and many more.

“We continue to hear from our customers that supply chain excellence has never been more critical to their survival and ability to thrive. There is a growing recognition that the methods and techniques used to run yesterday’s supply chain will not survive tomorrow’s challenges,” said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. “Combining RapidResponse with the scale of Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure and ease of procurement through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides the perfect platform to deliver concurrent planning for companies of any size, and deliver the necessary agility required to establish the resilience and environmental efficiency.”

Adding RapidResponse to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is just the latest step in the collaboration between Kinaxis and Microsoft, with the potential for future innovation around a shared vision to bring concurrent supply chain planning to more companies worldwide.

“Customers rely on Kinaxis to understand and action risks and opportunities across their supply chains,” said Harp Girn, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “By bringing RapidResponse to Azure and launching on the Azure Marketplace, Kinaxis will benefit from the most trusted and reliable cloud platform, enabling them to accelerate new opportunities and help companies transform their supply chains to thrive in the digital world.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

