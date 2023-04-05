FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started shipping IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384VA, in France and the Netherlands to support newer high-powered solar modules. This follows the introduction of IQ8M™ and IQ8+™ Microinverters last year in these markets.



The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting, while maintaining full compatibility with previously released IQ8 Microinverters. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330VA, 366VA, and 384VA, respectively and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560W DC. All IQ8 series microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“There’s a growing demand for reliable clean energy technology to power home electrification needs,” said Theo Swinkels, director at Swinkels E-Tech Groep B.V., an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “The new IQ8 Microinverters will allow us to design and install higher-power systems with the industry’s most powerful solar microinverter technology, providing customers a scalable solar solution that delivers superior reliability, safety, and energy generation.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Enphase to deliver the new, industry-leading IQ8 Microinverters for high-powered solar panels to our customers in France,” said Rémi Force, CEO at Optimisation Habitat Energie, an installer of Enphase products in France. “France is working to meet ambitious renewable energy goals and homeowners are seeking to maximize the benefits of solar energy.”

The Enphase Energy System™ integrates with IQ™ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We like the fact that Enphase IQ8 Microinverters can be configured for large or small system sizing, adapting to our customers' unique clean energy needs,” said Julien Gouin, CEO and co-founder at SMART TO, an installer of Enphase products in France. “Enphase's IQ8 Microinverters and mobile app are easy to use and offer reliability and simplified control for homeowners.”

“We are excited to continue growing and innovating with leading installers across Europe to meet the increasing customer demand for clean, reliable energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our latest IQ8 products give our installers an edge to help maximize the value of home energy management systems and provide the best customer experience possible.”

For more information on Enphase Energy, please visit the France website and the Netherlands website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

