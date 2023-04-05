SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG): Personalized genetic sequencing has taken a front seat in current healthcare attempts to optimize diagnosis and treatment of devastating diseases such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.

The remarkable role of messenger RNA (mRNA), a transcriber of genetic information from DNA, in cellular processes makes it a potentially valuable method to help scientists understand the body's internal communication and its potential for early diagnosis of diseases. Ludwig subsidiary, Precision Genomics, Inc. combines its emerging technology, mRNA Inflammatory Index™, which utilizes a simple cheek swab to measure 48 different mRNA biomarkers, with AI and deep machine learning to potentially detect early-stage diseases, inflammation, and other health problems before they are apparent through conventional diagnostic methods.

The human body communicates through complex biochemical signaling pathways, involving molecules such as DNA, RNA, and proteins. Among these, messenger RNA (mRNA) plays a critical role in translating genetic information from DNA to functional proteins, which are involved in virtually every biological process (Alberts et al., 2002). The ability to monitor and interpret mRNA levels in cells holds great promise for early diagnosis and prognosis of various diseases, as well as for understanding the body's response to different physiological conditions.

mRNA as a Biomarker

mRNA has recently gained interest as a biomarker for early disease detection due to its role in cellular processes and its capacity to reflect the dynamic changes in gene expression (Ramskold et al., 2009). Abnormalities in gene expression patterns have been associated with various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. By analyzing the mRNA levels in cells, it may be possible to predict the presence of diseases before symptoms arise, which could significantly improve patient outcomes.

Precision Genomics, Inc., and mRNA Detection

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:LUDG) in association with Precision Genomics, Inc. its wholly owned subsidiary employs patent-pending mRNA microassay advanced techniques in nucleic acid extraction, amplification, and sequencing to identify and quantify specific mRNA molecules. AI and deep machine learning is used to analyze the results and identify biomarkers related to specific diseases. For example, the company currently has an IRB approved clinical study to utilize its mRNA technology for early detection of bladder cancer.

Potential Impact on Healthcare

The ability to detect diseases and health problems at their earliest stages using mRNA-based technology could revolutionize the healthcare industry. Early diagnosis is often crucial for effective treatment and disease management. By enabling the detection of diseases when they are in a silent stage before symptoms become apparent or before they can be identified using conventional diagnostic methods, this technology could significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden on healthcare systems. Furthermore, mRNA-based diagnostics could also be used to monitor disease progression and response to treatment, which could help guide personalized treatment strategies and improve overall healthcare efficiency.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Ludwig Enterprises in association with its subsidiary Precision Genomics has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index™ that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea™, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life™ product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

