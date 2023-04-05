--- CETY Will Develop Onsite Applications to Create Electricity, Hydrogen, and Promote Decarbonization

COSTA MESA, CA., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq CETY ) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia today announced that it entered into a Master Service Agreement with RPG Energy Group for development of onsite applications which utilize technologies to create electricity, applicable hydrogen production, and promote decarbonization. CETY will support RPG Energy’s Fortune 500 customer with locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the U.S., and Mexico. The initial sites are in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the UK, and the U.S., specifically in the states of Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, and Mississippi.

CETY and RPG Energy have been conducting global site assessments over the last 12 months to collect and analyze data in order to identify energy efficiencies and improvements. The application will integrate CETY’s services and solutions into the microgrid at these sites, allowing for functions such as demand shave generation, onsite generation (genset), Energy Storage, Waste-Heat-Recovery to Power (ORC), Solar PV, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, and Waste to Hydrogen.

Jami Krynski, RPG’s CEO said, “Our industrial customer base has been devastated by the rising tide of utility charges along with the loss of control on how much margin fade is the result of energy destabilization worldwide. CETY is a great fit to work along side our team as we reimagine power generation and supply which are fundamental to our society and marketplace. As global energy markets destabilize with unprecedented cost increases our collective services are saving factories and jobs.”

Kam Mahdi, CETY’s CEO said, “This partnership is expected to open a host of opportunities to work with two excellent companies and showcase CETY’s knowledge and technology on a global scale. We are excited to begin our work with RPG Energy. This partnership is a reflection of our expanded business plan that involves manufacturing of component parts, engineering, and project service management services to municipals and industrial companies.”

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies ( CETY, Financial) plans to become a leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our NG trading operations in China is to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

About RPG Energy Group, Inc.

RPG Energy Group is a renewable energy company that offers a full turn-key solution from schematic design and engineering through final construction and system monitoring within the renewable energy markets. The company and its affiliates work with clients to educate them on how they can efficiently reduce their electricity spend through clean distributed generation technologies, thereby affording them less vulnerability to energy interruption while providing an improved cost of energy.

RPG’s overall process is an extensive and comprehensive approach, from identification through implementation and maintenance, which ensures projects are complete to the highest quality while providing full transparency to clients. The management team comes from a diverse and experienced background of nearly 50 years combined within the renewables and construction industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact :

[email protected]

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com