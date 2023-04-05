Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. ( WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days in New York City on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. Replay of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences ( WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
[email protected]

