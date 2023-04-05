SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James F. Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will make presentations at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2023 in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 2023.



Presentation Information:

Title: Moving the needle: Blocking transmission and boosting existing vaccines by oral tablet vaccination

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Title: Potent serum and mucosal immune responses to norovirus with Vaxart’s oral bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate

Speaker: Dr. James F. Cummings

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

