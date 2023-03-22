VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that, an article titled “Non-hallucinogenic LSD derivative reduces depression symptoms in preclinical studies,” based on BetterLife’s lead candidate BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD) was published by Drug Discovery & Development on March 22, 2023.



The Drug Discovery & Development article describes and adds further comments to the positive data and extensive pharmacological characterization of BETR-001 which were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports. These studies were performed by BetterLife in collaboration with several leading scientists in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA).

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said, “As highlighted in this article, BetterLife’s proprietary BETR-001 (patent pending) has significant therapeutic potential in neuro-psychiatric disorders. Importantly, BETR-001 has an improved safety profile compared with LSD.” He added, “We are progressing with our BETR-001 IND-enabling studies and project to begin BETR-001 human clinical trials following the completion of the IND-enabling studies.”

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

