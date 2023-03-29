DR Power Equipment Introduces Battery-Powered Brush Mower, One of the First in the Industry

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 29, 2023

DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower Cuts Up to 90 Minutes on a Single Charge

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Power Equipment, a prominent producer of high-quality outdoor power equipment and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced one of the first battery-powered brush mowers available in the landscape market, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower. Featuring a high-capacity 2.5kWh removable and shareable battery, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the strength to cut up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

DR_PRIMARY_LOGO_4C_Logo.jpg

"As we continue to see demand grow for battery-powered landscape equipment, we're thrilled to offer one of the first battery-powered brush mowers in the industry," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore products for Generac. "With plenty of muscle for the demands of rough-area mowing and with much quieter operation than a gas-powered alternative, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is the perfect solution for everything a homeowner needs, from mowing high grass and thick weeds to clearing saplings. With a charge lasting up to an hour and a half, the DR FB26E has the power and longevity to help get the job done."

The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the power to cut through six-foot-tall weeds, four-foot-tall grass, and saplings with a two-inch diameter. A built-in battery caddy allows a user to transport a fully charged backup battery to the mowing site with ease. All primary controls for the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower are located on one easy on-board control panel display, including drive speed, blade control, battery-charge level, operation status, hour meter and service notifications. Lugged, sealant-filled drive tires provide rugged traction and durability. The gear-drive transmission and steering system features three forward speeds and one reverse with an electric clutch.

The brushless motor is powered by a 2.5kWh DR® E-Series Battery Pack, which is shareable with the DR ZT5e zero-turn mower. The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is one of a dozen models in DR Power Equipment's Field and Brush Mower line that includes both self-propelled walk-behind models and tow-behind models for use with ATVs, UTVs or lawn tractors.

About DR Power Equipment
DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont. DR Power Equipment is a Generac Power Systems company. For more information, visit www.drpower.com.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

DR_Power_Equipment.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG54855&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-power-equipment-introduces-battery-powered-brush-mower-one-of-the-first-in-the-industry-301783687.html

SOURCE DR® Power Equipment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG54855&Transmission_Id=202303290730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG54855&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.