Thorne HealthTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

33 minutes ago
NEW YORK, March 29, 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after market close on Thurs, Mar. 30, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Fri, Mar. 31, 2023, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available on the investors section of the company's website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 833 470 1428 (U.S. and Canada), or +1 404 975 4839 for international callers. The access code for the live call is 418469. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call which can be accessed by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (U.S. and Canada) or + 1 929 458 6194 (International). The access code for the replay is 547637.

About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

