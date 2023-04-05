Natural Grocers® Debuts Free Personalized Shopping Experience with Nutritional Health Coach

March 29, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 29, 2023

Select stores now offering FREE guided shopping sessions to educate customers on products and practices to support their wellness journeys

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM and the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is proud to announce its Personalized Shopping Experience at select stores.

New Personalized Shopping Experiences from Natural Grocers were designed with the individual customer in mind.

PERSONALIZED SHOPPING EXPERIENCES
This free service provided by Natural Grocers is designed with the customer in mind. Whether folks are new to Natural Grocers, have special dietary needs, or want to learn about why our quality standards matter— a knowledgeable and friendly Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) will guide them as they shop, offering expert product knowledge and recommending products to support their personal goals.

EDUCATION, RECOMMENDATIONS AND A CHANCE TO SAVE

During a FREE one-on-one Personalized Shopping Experience, Natural Grocers' customers will receive:

  • A 30-minute walkthrough of the store specific to their goals.
  • Personalized recommendations for supplements, body care, and foods.
  • Recommendations on household products that prioritize cleaner ingredients for humans and the environment.
  • Advice on better food and supplement options for cats and dogs.
  • Increased awareness of ecologically conscious products and why food choices matter.
  • A coupon to save $5 off a purchase of $25 or more.

Karen Falbo, Director of Nutrition Education for Natural Grocers stated, "We are very excited to roll out this new service. We want to help take the confusion out of reading labels, shopping for supplements, and meal planning. We want to make it easier and quicker to shop so that achieving personal nutritional health goals can be done with ease. It's YOUR time to thrive—let us be your guide!"

  • Customers can schedule a FREE Personalized Shopping Experience today by clicking here and selecting their store's location.
  • Learn more about Natural Grocers' educational resources at naturalgrocers.com/NHC.
  • Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for recipes, tips, local events and discount reminders.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

