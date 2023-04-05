Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Petrobras will use the Landmark iEnergy® digital platform to address its subsurface challenges. The companies executed a contract that gives Petrobras access to the entire Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365 Geoscience Suite including cloud-based, next-generation technologies like Seismic Engine, Scalable Earth Modeling, Assisted Lithology Interpretation, DS365.ai, and Neftex® Predictions to support its strategic exploration and production programs.

The iEnergy digital platform, which powers DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications, is the E&P industry’s first hybrid cloud designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated cloud applications. The digital platform contains innovative solutions for geology, geophysics, and engineering in a public cloud, along with high-performance processing and machine learning.

“Use of DecisionSpace 365 on the iEnergy hybrid cloud represents the next step change of user experience and business value for Petrobras while lowering Total Cost of Ownership,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “Migrating from on premise and private cloud environments to an enterprise scale geoscience suite in a secure public cloud environment allows geoscientists and engineers at Petrobras to extract more value from their data and make more informed decisions every day.”

“We are confident that new technologies such as iEnergy can accelerate the digital transformation and optimize our exploratory activities,” said Marta Abrão, general manager of Exploration Data and Application Technologies, Petrobras.

