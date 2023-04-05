Wiley(NYSE: WLY and WLYB), a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3475 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on April 25, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 11, 2023. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.39 per share, an increase from $1.38 per share in Fiscal 2022. In June 2022, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 29th consecutive year.

